Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan hits back after BAFTA dress comment

Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, has used social media to respond to The Irish Daily Mirror newspaper after it described the dress she wore to the BAFTA awards on Sunday as "not the most flattering".

Talented Galway actress, Coughlan, attended the awards ceremony with her fellow cast members wearing a pink dress.

Derry Girls actress, Nicola Coughlan. (Photo: Nicola Coughlan/Twitter)

The Irish Daily Mirror published a story on its website documenting the glitz, glam and fashion on show from the red carpet.

"The Derry Girls have certainly made an impression on the red carpet but it may not have been the one they wanted," read the article on the website.

"Nicola Coughlan brought a welcome dash of colour to proceedings but her plain pink outfit was not the most flattering."

Coughlan, who plays Claire Devlin in the hit Channel 4 comedy series, hit back with a Tweet that, at the time of publishing this article, had received more than 70,000 likes!

"I mean incorrect @DailyMirror I look smokin, sorry bout it," responded Coughlan.

Coughlan's response was followed by a wave of support from Derry Girls fans from all over the world.

"You look incredible and the colour is stunning on you," Tweeted Politico Europe journalist, Naomi O'Leary.

"You look gorgeous and I love that dress," said best selling author, Jane Fallon.