Experience Pink Floyd

Following a run of sold out tours Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience present Echoes – The Best of Pink Floyd Live at the Limelight in Belfast on April 4, 2020.

This show is an explosive two hour live music experience showcasing the very best of Pink Floyd.

This brand new show is a career spanning celebration of the band’s incredible back catalogue, featuring fan favourites from 1967s debut Piper at the Gates of Dawn right up to 1994s The Division Bell.

Breathe – The Pink Floyd Experience is Ireland’s premier Pink Floyd show. Formed in 2015 it features the very best of Ireland’s session musicians and its members have previously played with an array of the country’s top talent including Sinead O’Connor, Westlife, Sharon Shannon, Mary Black, Shane McGowan, Imelda May, The Commitments, Donovan, Clannad, Gavin Friday, Jack L, Brian Kennedy, Rebecca Storm, The Irish Tenors, The RTE Concert Orchestra, Brian Downey and Eric Bell (Thin Lizzy).

Tickets are on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie.