Full Slane line-up confirmed

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour comes to Slane Castle on Saturday June 8 for the band’s first Irish show in a decade.

They have now announced the full line up for the show, which includes Ghost, Stiff Little Fingers, Bokassa and Dublin band Fangclub.

The legendary heavy metal band formed in 1981 and they have been a musical force to be reckoned with ever since. There’s no sign of slowing down in 2019 as the boys continue to take the WorldWired Tour.

Tickets, priced from €89.50 including booking fee, are available now at Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie. As with most of Metallica’s WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes a choice of standard physical or standard digital copy of the band’s 10th and current album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

All tickets include a free MP3 download of the show attended. The free full-show downloads can be obtained by scanning or entering the barcode from that show’s ticket stub at LiveMetallica.com/scan.