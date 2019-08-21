Fusion gets in gear for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Fusion Theatre are delighted to be able to bring the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Lisburn from September 4-7.

The fantastic production team of James Huish (Director), Matthew Milford (Musical Director), and Jillian Liggett (Choreographer) have been hard at work with the amazing cast to ensure this show is filled full of wonderful energy and the passion they feel really shines through.

You will see a few familiar faces in the cast of Chitty alongside some new talent - Rory Jeffers (Caractacus Potts), Abi Dynan (Truly Scrumptious), Daniel Boylan (Jeremy Potts), Matilda Gibson (Jemima Potts), Stefan McVeigh (Grandpa), Jordan Kelly (Baron Bombrust), Megan Husband (Baroness Bombrust, Tho Traynor (Childcatcher), Patrick Adair (Toymaker), Evan Keating (Goran) and Rory Maguire (Boris).

Taking on the role of director for the first time with Fusion, James Huish is no stranger to youth theatre, running his own drama academy. “In the last few years I have realised that I definitely love directing and producing more now and teaching the next generation through my theatre Academies. Teaching and helping people in Theatre is definitely my passion in life,”

Despite this being his first time at the helm of a Fusion show. James has been enjoying the experience and is delighted to be bringing Chitty to the Lisburnm Stage. “Working with Fusion so far has been an amazing experience. It feels like I have always been there,” he said. “Rehearsals are already fun and exciting, and going very well.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is definitely an old faithful in musical terms. And probably not a show many people have seen live. The cast of young performers bring so much energy and skill to the show. I promise you will be wowed by this show and come away feeling like you saw a professional production in the West End.”

Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on 02892 509254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.