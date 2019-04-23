Game of Thrones: Latest 'Glass of Thrones' panel unveiled in Belfast

The second 'Glass of Thrones' stained glass panel was revealed in Belfast today – outside the Waterfront Hall.

The first of the six new Game of Thrones-themed public artworks was unveiled last week at Donegall Place.

Four more will be erected at sites around the city over the coming weeks, coinciding with the airing of series eight of the hit TV fantasy drama.

The initiative by Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI will create a 1.8-mile legacy trail for GOT fans to visit and follow.

Epic battles, fire-breathing dragons, ice-blue white walkers and blood-red weddings are set to be immortalised in stained glass, at various locations around Belfast.

And, the experience continues online, where Tourism Ireland will ‘unlock’ a new window each week on its website, Ireland.com, allowing fans all over the world to be part of Northern Ireland’s ‘Game of Thrones Territory’.

Each ‘Glass of Thrones’ will highlight a key house from the show – and the second window represents the trials and tribulations of House Lannister. From Cersei’s shameful walk of atonement to Tyrion’s vengeance act of patricide, the window represents the fans’ favourite, most shared and most discussed Lannister moments.

The first panel paid tribute to the heroes and heroines of House Stark, and other houses that will be represented over the coming weeks include Baratheon and Targaryen.