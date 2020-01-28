Gavin James to headline his largest Belfast show to date at Custom House Square

Following his sold out show at the Ulster Hall in 2019, Gavin James returns with his largest headline Belfast show to date at Custom House Square on Saturday, August 22.

Gavin’s total streams are rapidly heading toward the two billion mark and rising, making him one of the most successful streamed acts in the world.

His breakout hit single ‘Nervous’ from his double platinum selling debut album ‘Bitter Pill’, the single has gone onto go multi-platinum in several international markets.

One of the most genuine and humble artists in music, Gavin released his sophomore album ‘Only Ticket Home’ (October 2018). The lead single ‘Always’ has reached over 150 million streams to date and is now platinum in Ireland, Switzerland and Portugal and Gold in France and Norway.

Tickets priced £27.50 plus booking fee go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and ticketmaster.ie