Get set for new youth productions of Miss Saigon and Bugsy Malone at Grand Opera House

Phoenix Natural Gas is teaming up with the Grand Opera House to support this year’s Summer Youth Productions, Miss Saigon School Edition and Bugsy Malone.

Now in its ninth year, the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production gives young aspiring singers, actors, and dancers the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people on the iconic Grand Opera House stage, following in the footsteps of stars including Laurel and Hardy, Luciano Pavarotti and Darcey Bussell.

Over 1,700 participants have taken part in the theatre’s Summer Youth Project since it started in 2011.

Last year’s production of The Wizard of Oz, also supported by Phoenix Natural Gas, was described by critics as “jaw-droppingly, stunningly impressive” and “utterly professional”.

This year, for the first time, the Grand Opera House will present not one but two large-scale productions – Bugsy Malone, starring 150 local 10-18 year olds, and Miss Saigon School Edition, with a cast of 80 talented young people aged 16-18.

Michael McKinstry, Phoenix Natural Gas chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Grand Opera House on the Summer Youth Productions and give young people from across Northern Ireland a valuable opportunity to develop their skills and take centre stage in a professional production.

“Last year more than 200 aspiring actors and young people got their break into the creative industry through the Summer Production programme and we’re proud to play our part in helping them access a platform where they can learn, perform and showcase their potential.”

Ian Wilson, chief executive of the Grand Opera House, added: “Everyone at the Grand Opera House is extremely proud of the Summer Youth Productions. These shows give young people invaluable opportunities to work with a professional creative team and our vastly experienced technical crew, making new friends and having great fun at the same time.

“I am delighted that Phoenix Natural Gas is supporting the Summer Youth Productions once again this year. We look forward to staging the biggest and most ambitious productions ever in July and August.”

For more information or to booktickets call 028 9024 1919 or visit www.goh.co.uk.