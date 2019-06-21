Godfather of Blues John Mayall marks 85th anniversary

Blues Hall of Fame member and the Godfather of British Blues, John Mayall is pleased to announce his 85th Anniversary Tour headline Belfast show at The Limelight 1 on Friday November 22.

John released his new album, Nobody Told Me, earlier this year, featuring Todd Rundgren, Little Steven Van Zandt, Alex Lifeson and Joe Bonamassa.

“This project has been a true labour of love for me and I can’t wait for people to hear the fireworks that took place,” he said.

Nobody Told Me is an apt title for the blues icon who suffered a recent unexpected health scare shortly after recording the album. But, the legend, who famously takes no days off and carries his own gear on tour, has been given a clean bill of health and is returning to his usual gruelling touring schedule this year.