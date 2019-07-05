Goss and Kinsella

Veteran Irish songwriter Kieran Goss and singer Annie Kinsella are to perform at the Fiddlers Green Festival in Rostrevor Monday July 22.

They released their debut duo album Oh, the Starlings, on March 1, and are heading to Rostrevor after sell out shows in May at the Playhouse, Londonderry and the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

Goss has long been considered one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters. Together with singer and artist Annie Kinsella, who has joined him on stage on his recent tours, they have enchanted audiences with their live performances and won rave reviews.

Their new album was recorded in New York in Spring 2018 with eight time Grammy winning engineer Kevin Killen at the helm (David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, U2, Elvis Costello).

With songs, stories and harmonies that transport the listener to another world, this is music from the heart, for the heart.

The duo’s live show will make you laugh and cry. It is a show to move you with its honest beauty, a show not to be missed.

Fiddlers Green Festival will be held at St. Bronaghs Social Club, Rostrevor, on July 22. Tickets are on sale from the Box Office on

07895 986 616 and online at www.fiddlersgreenfestival.eu.