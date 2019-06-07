Homecoming gig for George

Fresh from his US tour with Columbia Artists, internationally renowned performer George Hutton returns to his beloved homeland with his critically acclaimed debut album Chapter One.

George will be performing at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey for one night only on Monday June 17 at 7.45pm.

Described by Tommy Fleming as ‘one of the best voices I’ve heard in years’, George is no stranger to the stage, having performed with the likes of Glen Hansard, Moya Brennan, Tommy Fleming and Hozier.

An experienced performer, he has toured with The Five Irish Tenors, and Anúna, and has since shaped into a confident and powerful solo performer.

One of country’s rising stars, George is also a judge on the hit BBC One television series All Together Now with Geri Halliwell and Rob Beckett. This concert is proudly supporting Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Tickets, priced £20, are on sale from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office.