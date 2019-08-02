Hugo and Friends

Enjoy a night of pure country magic with the wee man from Strabane himself Hugo Duncan later this month.

Uncle Hugo will have your hands clapping and toes tapping to some of your favourite country tunes at the Marine Hotel Ballycastle, Sunday August 25 during this year’s Ould Lammas Fair.

With a perfect mix of music, wit and humour Hugo will entertain you with some of his favourites. Not only that he has invited a few friends along for the craic, including Brendan Shine, Susan McCann, Crawford Bell and Boxcar Brian.

Coming to this party is Irish folk and country singer, television presenter and accordion player Brendan Shine. He has released over 50 albums producing many chart hits and number one singles.

Susan McCann, Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music, brings a catalogue of hits from a career spanning over 40 years.

Crawford Bell, a regular visitor on Hugo’s shows, has played with many greats during his career from the California Brakemen to Daniel O’Donnell, Van Morrison and Nathan Carter. To round up the bill you can look forward to hearing the voice that is Boxcar Brian with classics such as I Love Ireland, Give Me 40 Acres, and Thanks to You.

Tickets on sale from Marine Hotel reception.