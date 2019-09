Iron Maiden and Lewis Capaldi have been announced as two of the headliners for next summer’s Belsonic music festival.

Heavy metal giants Iron Maiden will play Ormeau Park on Monday, June 15 for what will be one of only two homecoming UK festival shows in 2020.

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will play the same venue on Sunday, June 21 for what will be his largest ever Belfast show to date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie