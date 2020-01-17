It’s time to rejoice with Fusion Theatre

Lisburn’s award winning youth musical theatre company, Fusion, are thrilled to be bringing the smash hit musical Sister Act to the city for the first time.

The young cast will be stating the hilarious show at the Island Hall at the city’s Civic Centre from March 4-7 and rehearsals are already in full swing.

Sister Act is the feel-amazing musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet.

Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty And The Beast, Little Shop Of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice.

Fusion are delighted to welcome back director James Huish, Musical Director Matthew Milford, and Choreographer Jillian Liggett to work alongside their talented cast.

Abbie Watson, who has previously starred with Fusion as Pearl in Starlight Express and Svetlana in Chess, will take on the role of Deloris Van Cartier. She will be joined by Zoe Barr as Mother Superior, Lucia McLaughlin as Sister Mary Robert, Caoimhe Ryan as Sister Mary Patrick, Megan Husband as Sister Mary Lazarus, Rory Jeffers as Curtis, Evan Keating as Sweaty Eddie Souther and Jordan Kelly, Alex Brow, Rory Maguire and Patrick Glover make up Curtis’s gang.

Tickets for the show, priced from £14, are on sale now from the Island Arts Centre box office on 028 9244 7744 or online at www.islandartscentre.com