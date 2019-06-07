Jamm in Strabane

Strabane’s biggest weekend of music, Summer Jamm 2019, will be filling the streets on June 14-16 when the town centre will be buzzing with live music, dance, street entertainment, arts & crafts, and the Strajamba Music Festival, with headline act Nathan Carter.

Summer Jamm kicks off on Friday night with DJ Jamie B in Ruby’s Nightclub. Saturday is full of family fun from 1pm – 5pm as Encore PAA will be opening the event with a showcase extravaganza. This will be followed with live music throughout the town from Folk N Trad, Mad Notions, Strabane Brass Band and Trad for Youth. Families will enjoy an array of street theatre, flash mobs, games, funfair, face painting, Jungle Pets, and a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The entertainment continues from 5pm as Strajamba live music festival is back in Canal Basin for another year of great music. Headlining the big stage will be country sensation Nathan Carter, supported by some amazing local acts. Make a night of it with food, licenced bar and VIP Tent. On until 11pm, the atmosphere is sure to be electric with fantastic local artists and the best of country music.

Country music continues on the Sunday with a free family concert. This year’s Country Fest in Canal Basin will welcome back Johnny Brady, David James and a host of local musicians.