John Hewitt International Summer School is launched

The John Hewitt Society has launched the programme for the 32nd John Hewitt International Summer School, taking place in The Market Place Theatre, Armagh from Monday July 22 to Saturday July 27.

This year’s summer school focuses on Difficulties of translation: translating difference into a shared conversation, with over 30 events from more than 60 writers, artists, commentators, tutors and lecturers exploring various aspects of the theme during a stimulating week of discussion, exploration, critical and creative thinking through literature, arts and culture.

For more information on the programme, visit www.johnhewittsociety.org/summerschool. Tickets are on sale from The Market Place Theatre or online www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre