Jonas Brothers announce first Euro tour in a decade

The Jonas Brothers have announced their first European tour in a decade and will be performing at the 3Arena in Dublin on January 31, 2020.

The European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off on January 29 in Birmingham, and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more before wrapping on February 22 in Paris.

Formed in 2005, and made up of three brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, they gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel. In 2008, they were nominated for the Best New Artist award at the Grammy Awards and won the award for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards. Following a split, the group reunited in 2019 with the release of their new single Sucker.

Tickets are on sale now.