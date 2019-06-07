Keane are back and they’re coming to Belfast

One of Britain’s most beloved bands – Keane – are back with a Belfast Waterfront show on Monday, October 7.

Keane have announced a brand new album named ‘Cause and Effect’ out September 20 on Island Records and featuring the powerful first single ‘The Way I Feel’.

Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, ‘Cause and Effect’ features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex.

It is Keane’s fifth studio album. Their four previous albums have all entered the UK charts at number one and accumulated sales of over 13 million worldwide and 2.6 billion streams.

Keane have also announced a major UK tour this autumn including two nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The band will play a series of festivals this summer including BST in Hyde Park on July 14.

Tickets for the Belfast date go on sale next Friday, June 14 at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie, www.waterfront.co.uk and Ulster Hall Box Office