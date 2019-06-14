Keane are back on the road with a Waterfront date

One of Britain’s most beloved bands, Keane are back with a Belfast Waterfront show on Monday October 7 and tickets are on sale now.

The show will come hot on the heels of the release of the band’s brand new album named Cause and Effect, which is released in September.

Cause and Effect is Keane’s fifth studio album and it came as something of a surprise even to the band. Singer Tom Chaplin had released two successful solo albums but missed his old sparring partner Tim Rice-Oxley. “I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift,” he said.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the Waterfront Box Office on 028 90 334455 and online at www.waterfront.co.uk