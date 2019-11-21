Lambeg Players pantomime will raise money for local charities

Lambeg Players are already in rehearsals for their next production, Aladdin, which will be staged at the Island Hall in Lisburn from January 2-8.

The Lisburn based theatre company is hoping that their pantomime will raise another £3,000 for local charity.

After last year’s sell out success with Beauty and the Beast, Lambeg players return to Lagan Valley Island Hall with another spectacular and hilarious panto by the same author.

Shows will take place on Thursday, January 2 to Saturday, January 4 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Charities and good causes benefiting this year include Oasis Village Orphanage Zambia, Ballymacash Scouts, St. Hilda’s Mother’s Union, Lurgan Guides, and the Masonic Widow’s Charity.

Tickets are selling fast so book soon to avoid disappointment.

They are on sale from the box office on 02892 509254 or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/events