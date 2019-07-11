Liam Gallagher announces major European tour

Hot on the heels of the release of his eagerly anticipated second album Why Me? Why Not, which will hit the shops in September, Liam Gallagher has announced a major European and UK tour, including a date at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 24, and tickets are on sale now.

The release of Why Me? Why Not? is shaping up to be one of the album events of the year when it’s released on September 20.

The lead single Shockwave shot straight to the top of the Official Vinyl and Trending Charts, in the process underlining Liam’s status as a rock star who speaks to new and established fans alike. “I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than As You Were,” said the former Oasis frontman.