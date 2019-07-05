Light up your summer at The Argory

This summer, conservation charity The National Trust invites everyone to discover people’s stories, histories and lives that light up The Argory in Co Armagh.

There’s something new for everyone to experience at The Argory. From the vibrant neon art installation Artificial Sunshine in the west Hall of the house, to a brand new child friendly outdoor trail called Follow The Flow Water Trail.

Artificial Sunshine was created by Northern Irish artist Kevin Killen, who drew inspiration from The Argory; the spiral shapes found in the house décor, Mr Bond’s (the last owner of The Argory) passion for collecting contemporary art, the glow of the acetylene gas flame (neon was used as it creates a similar light and cast to acetylene gas light), and the pulsing of the light reflective of the artist’s breathing.

This summer, children will enjoy a new outdoor trail called Follow The Flow Water Trail, which not only reveals the technologies used on the estate down through the centuries but the essential use of water.

Children will enjoy discovering how a donkey helped to operate the pump that piped water from the river into the house, and can also learn how the bowstring design of Bond’s Bridge, built in 1890 and named after the family who owned The Argory, provided easy access to the estate, as well as much, much more.

The Argory is open daily throughout July and August from 11am-5pm. Standard admission prices are: adult £6.36, child £3.18, and family £15.90. Members go free.

For more information call 028 8778 4753, search NationalTrustMidUlster on Facebook or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/the-argory,