Live classical music for little listeners at The Crescent Arts Centre

Belfast Music Society (BMS), promoter of live classical chamber music, has launched Chamber Cherubs, a new series of live classical music concerts for pre-school children, aged 1-3 years, in partnership with The Crescent Arts Centre, supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Chamber Cherubs follows on from a similar venture, Chamber Babies, established by BMS in 2014, designed to offer the best live classical music to the youngest listeners aged 0-18 months (and their parents too of course!). The new programme was launched at a concert at the Crescent Arts Centre on Friday 20th September featuring soprano, Laura McFall and pianist, Kristine Donnan.

All Chamber Cherubs concerts are performed by professional classical musicians from Northern Ireland and present selections of short classical pieces that are carefully chosen to be suitable for young children and adults alike. It’s very informal and children are welcome to walk, dance or just chill out to a careful selection of short classical pieces designed both to engage and enchant.

Pam Smith, concerts Manager, Belfast Music Society, said,

“BMS is delighted to be introducing this new series at The Crescent Arts Centre. Chamber Cherubs was conceived in response to the huge interest we have had in our existing Chamber Babies concerts, and these new concerts are based on that popular model – relaxed, accessible performances with top local musicians in a really intimate setting – but with a touch more interaction and fun! Hopefully, we’ll be helping to nurture a life-long love of live music in the children – not forgetting their grownups, of course!”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is the Principal Funder of Belfast Music Society and The Crescent Arts Centre, Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added:

“The importance of introducing children to music and the arts at an early age cannot be overestimated. Belfast Music Society continues to bring the best in classical chamber music and local classical artists to audiences in Belfast and we’re delighted to see the launch of the new Chamber Cherubs series which is sure to be a hit with families everywhere. Get your tickets now!”

Visit www.belfastmusicsociety.org for details on all upcoming concerts.