Logan Mize brings his country music to the Black Box

Country music singer/songwriter Logan Mize will be performing at the Black Box in Belfast on Friday October 18, and tickets are on sale now.

Logan Mize’s life story has more twists and turns than the rural Kansas backroads he grew up travelling. Yet he hasn’t let any of the pitfalls that have been sprinkled throughout his musical journey slow him down. Indeed, his new record, Come Back Road, is his best one to date. And if the success of the record’s first single, It Ain’t Always Pretty, is any indication, this album is poised to be his biggest one yet. After being played on the nationally syndicated morning radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, the song catapulted to #2 on the iTunes chart and has been streamed more than 20 million times on Spotify.

Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster.