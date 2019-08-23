London Calling pays tribute to The Clash in Bangor

London Calling, the UK’s premier tribute to The Clash, will be turning up the volume at the Marine Hotel in Bangor on August 31 as part of this year’s month-long Open House Festival.

Based in Bristol, the band have toured their show throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

They will pay homage to the 40th anniversary of the Clashs greatest album, London Calling, by playing it in its entirety.

London Calling will be joined on the night by local band Aeons.

Hailing from Bangor, Aeons are a young neo-soul based five-piece groovy funk n rock band, who play some seriously infectious and catchy original material.

Tickets for the show are on sale at www.openhousefestival.com.