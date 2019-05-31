Marie celebrates anniversary

The Lyric Theatre will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Marie Jones’ smash hit play A Night in November by bringing the show back to the Belfast stage from June 12 - 21 as part of the Marie Jones Season.

Final rehearsals are now underway for A Night in November, the stunning multi-award winning play from Marie Jones, the writer of other hit shows including Women On The Verge Of HRT, Stones In His Pockets, Dancing Shoes; The Story Of George Best, and Fly Me To The Moon.

Directed by Matthew McIlhinney and starring Matthew Forsythe, this funny, passionate and heartbreaking show sees the actor flex his acting skills, seamlessly shifting through dozens of characters in the story.

“The actor, director and producer of this production of Night in November were not even teenagers when this play was first performed,” said Marie.

“The fact that 25 years on it still resonates with them is humbling and the passion they bring to restaging it for another generation is incredibly exciting.”