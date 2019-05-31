You’ve met the real housewives of New York, Atlanta and Cheshire – now let’s meet the Real Housewives of Norn Iron as they take to the road to bring the new show from Leesa Harker to a theatre near you.

Housewives from every walk of life are flung together in this rip-roaring comedy, packed with characters that you’ll know and love. The show is written and produced by Leesa Harker, creator of Maggie Muff and writer of 50 Shades of Red, White and Blue, Dirty Dancin in le Shebeen, Maggie’s Feg Run and Maggie – Yer Ma!, and directed by Andrea Montgomery.

The Real Housewives of Norn Iron will be coming to various theatres, including Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn on June 11, Riverside Theatre Coleraine on June 12, and Theatre at the Mill Newtownabbey on June 13.