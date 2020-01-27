More than 40 acts confirmed for Belfast’s largest new music showcase

The Output Belfast music conference and showcase returns on Thursday, February 13 with over 500 people expected to attend a day of seminars, panels and keynote speeches at Belfast’s MAC featuring some of the national music industry’s most highly-noted speakers and practitioners.

In the evening the spotlight will once again turn onto Irish home-grown talent, with a series of free showcases taking place across venues in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

It’s an opportunity for the travelling industry to sample and connect with some of 2018’s most talked-about new bands and artists, with shows presented by booking agencies, management companies, record labels, blogs and media organisations.

Acts playing this year include winners of Best Live Act at the NI Music Prize; Sister Ghost, the 2019 CQAF ‘Artist In Residence’ DANI, Cork-based post-metal outfit God Alone, Kyoto Love Hotel who were recently played the Ones To Watch showcase at Whelans in Dublin and the hotly tipped Somebody’s Child.

Showcase hosts include Ireland’s most influential music blogger, Nialler9, Irish arts and music publication The Thin Air, Music Venues Alliance, Dundalk based indie record label Pizza Pizza, PRS for Music and IMRO.

The showcasing takes place from 8pm to midnight with the official Output Belfast after-party taking place at Ulster Sports Club from midnight to late.

The full schedule will be released at www.outputbelfast.com