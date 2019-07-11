Musical in one act

New theatre company Outside the Lines are delighted to be bringing new work to Northern Ireland this month.

The Things I Could never Tell Steven - a new musical by up and coming Australian composer Jye Bryant - comes to Accidental Theatre on July 26 and 27 to kick off the Belfast Pride festival.

The musical, a revue style one act, tells a tale of secrets, love, lust and heartache, as we hear about the titular Steven through the eyes of four people in his life - his overbearing mother, father, wife and an ex-boyfriend. The characters share intimate details about their lives with Steven and the things they struggle to tell him, delicately balancing themes of love, lust, obsession and disappointment, and as we soon find out, Steven has secrets of his own.

Director Gary Redpath said: “A gem of a new musical, this show is both hilarious and has a fantastic score to accompany, with music likening to Sondheim or Jason Robert Brown. Melodic and fluctuating from heartbreaking ballads to hilarious commentary on Stevens life, the show will take audiences through a range of emotions.”

The four piece cast includes Rosemary Kelly, Emma Jane McKnight, Paddy McGennity and Sean O’Neill.

Tickets for The Things I Could Never Tell Steven are available now at £12, from the theatre Box Office online at accidentaltheatre.co.uk.