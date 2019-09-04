Nadine Coyle splits from boyfriend of 11 years Jason Bell

Londonderry popstar, Nadine Coyle, has split from her American football boyfriend of 11 years, Jason Bell, according to reports.

Nadine (34) met former New York Giants player, Jason Bell, when she moved to the U.S.A. in 2008 to pursue a solo career in music.

Nadine Coyle pictured with ex-boyfriend Jason Bell during a visit to Newry. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The couple have a five year-old daughter called Anaiya.

"Although Nadine and Jason were never married, they lived as a close family unit and remain good friends as they co-parent their young daughter," an insider told The Sun.

"They still care for one another, but are no longer in a romantic relationship."

Nadine, a former pupil at Thornhill College, shot to fame as one fifth of world famous girl-band, 'Girls Aloud', in which she was a member from 2002 to 2009 and 2012 to 2013.

Nadine released her most recent solo single 'Fool For Love' in May 2019.