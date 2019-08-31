Orange Institution getting ready to make Joyful Noise

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is planning to raise the roof of the Ulster Hall with an evening of favourite hymn singing and praise on Saturday, September 21.

Looking forward to the event, chief executive Iain Carlisle, said: “A Joyful Noise promises to be a memorable evening of uplifting music and song.

Paul Clydesdale of Gospel Goal

“Whilst the event will include guest performers, the main emphasis will be on audience participation with plenty of opportunities for attendees to join in the singing of their favourite hymns – accompanied by the famous Mulholland organ.”

Organisers plan to fill the seats either side of the organ with a 100+ strong choir of Orangemen.

Individuals or groups from lodges/districts who would like to be part of the choir should contact Schomberg House on 028 90 701122 to register their interest.

Mr Carlisle continued: “This event isn’t just for our members – everyone is very welcome to attend. The evening is informal and dress code is causal, so come as you are – so long as you’re prepared to sing!”

Attendees will also have an opportunity to support the work of two Christian charities at the event through a retiring collection.

Gospel Goal is a locally-based initiative which promotes the Gospel message at football grounds across Northern Ireland.

Open Doors is a long-established Christian programme supporting persecuted Christians worldwide.

Paul Clydesdale from Gospel Goal said: “We are delighted to be associated with this event and look forward to a great evening of praise.

“Gospel Goal are thankful to the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for their support as we continue the work of taking the good news of the Gospel to football grounds across Northern Ireland.”

Tickets for A Joyful Noise cost £12.50 and can be purchased directly from the Ulster Hall box office on 028 9033 4455 or online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk