Orbital will play AVA’s new festival site in Belfast

AVA Belfast returns across four days at the end of May, encompassing a free conference at The Mac, arts exhibition, installations and a new outdoor ticketed multi-stage festival site located at Boucher Road Fields.

The remodelled site will be newly designed by the AVA team, offering a headline ready mainstage, whilst incorporating the raw, industrial intimate stage experiences with lighting and visual art and the iconic Belfast Boiler Room and Red Bull Stage.

The festival will showcase the very best that electronic music and Irish visual art has to offer and inviting pioneers of the scene to play alongside the freshest breakthrough talent.

Sitting proud at the top of the bill, seminal producer and DJ Laurent Gariner makes a long awaited return to Belfast after a seven year hiatus for a headline show sure to become a 2020 highlight. Joining him at the top of the bill in Belfast and heading up the London event, are the iconic and pioneering act, Orbital.

The Belfast fan favourites return to town after headlining the BBC Big Weekend, this time showcasing their critically acclaimed live show for the Irish crowd. Denis Sulta also takes a headline slot, the multi genre wonderkid has experienced a seismic rise to notoriety and makes a welcome addition to the Belfast line up with a back to back session alongside Mella Dee, this show - a first for Ireland - and is among the event’s most hotly anticipated performances and is not to be missed. Techno queen Helena Hauff also joins the first wave of headliners, with the Berlin based selector always bringing the perfect blend of stylised beats and big underground vibes to every show. Rounding off the first wave of headline acts, multi discipline musical genius Fatima Yamaha returns to AVA after a legendary live show at 2017’s event.

Elsewhere, AVA Belfast 2020’s musical offering continues to push boundaries with a line up reading like a ‘Who’s Who’ of the world’s biggest electronic talent and most exciting breakthrough acts. With genre blurring artists including local heros Brame & Hamo, Cromby, OR:LA, Sally C and Timmy Stewart amongst others joining international talent for a show like no other.

Underground hero Leon Vynehall also joins the likes of Roza Terenza, Ki/Ki and exemplary breakthrough hype selector Sherelle, all of whom make their NI debut at this year’s event and once again demonstrate AVA’s eclectic yet educated booking policy. Returning favourites Peach, Space Dimension Controller, O’Flynn and Phil Keiran plus many others also join the 2020 line up, allowing fans of all electronic genres to discover the best of what the scene has to offer in a specially curated festival environment.