Oscars will again have no host

This year’s Oscars will go hostless once again.

Kevin Hart stepped down from his role hosting the Oscars in 2019 - amid outrage after a series of comments he made in a 2010 stand up routine attacking the LGBTQ community resurfaced. Upon refusing to apologise for his position, Hart then stood down from the event and apologised at a later date.

The Academy announced the news on social media, but promised the show will still have performances and star presenters.

Last year’s awards boasted a host of celebrity presenters including Saturday Night Live favourites, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The event will take place on 9th February in Los Angeles with nominations to be announced on 13th January.

A spokesperson from Oscars broadcaster, ABC said that the network was “extremely happy” with the previous years’ ceremony and that they will be “repeating this successful formula”.