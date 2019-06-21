Otis and the Elevators have the blues

Blues stars Otis and the Elevators are headed for Belfast this June for a special Belfast City Blues Festival show.

Appearing at Grannie Annie’s on Saturday June 29, the band, fronted by soulmeister David Taylor and other original members Gerry McClurg and Joe Mawhinney, will play a two-hour plus set as part of the weekend that brings the finest blues and rock to venues across the city.

Festival director, Seamus O’Neill said he’s delighted to be bring Otis and the Elevators to entertain their followers.

“This band will blow you away,” he said. “If you’ve never seen them before make sure you have this one in your diary.

“They’re regarded as one of the most influential retro soul/R&B bands on the live circuit over the last 30 years.”

Otis and the Elevators frontman David Taylor said: “We’ll be bringing blues, mixed with Americana and roots to Belfast.

“It’s going to be a fantastic show. We’re really looking forward to being back in front of the Northern Ireland audience again.”

The Otis and the Elevators show is part of an increasingly packed weekend of Belfast City Blues Festival shows that will see venues across the city buzzing with great music.

For more information, festival listings and tickets log onto www.belfastcityblues.com.