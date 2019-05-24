Northern Ireland’s premier month-long visual arts festival, the Belfast Photo Festival, will take over art galleries and dominate outdoors spaces throughout Belfast this June with experiential and engaging exhibitions exploring the role of photography in the era of post-truth, alternative facts and fake news.

The photography festival, which presents some of the finest national and international contemporary photography, runs from Thursday June 6 – Sunday June 30.

Under the theme of Truth and Lies, the festival will look at how photography can be used to influence opinion; from carefully choreographed photoshoots to image manipulation and misrepresentation.

Among this year’s highlights is Jump Trump, the interactive exhibition by Dutch photographers Thomas Mailaender and Erik Kessels, which will be on display for the first time in the UK and Ireland. Exhibited at the Golden Thread Gallery, the installation sees the gallery space dominated by a one-metre deep inflated crash mat emblazoned with an image of the 45th President of the United States.

The full festival programme will be launched on June 6, when the winner of the 2019 Belfast Photo Festival Open Submission will be revealed. For more information visit belfastphotofestival.com.