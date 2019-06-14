Primal Scream at Ulster Hall

Following a headline show at Dun Laoghaire Pier recently, and the release of one of the great singles discographies Maximum Rock ‘N’ Roll: The Singles, Primal Scream have confirmed a show at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on December 10, with tickets are on sale now.

Over the past three and a half decades, Primal Scream have embraced everything from psychedelic pop to degenerate rock’n’roll; euphoric rave to industrial gloom. They have made records with George Clinton and Kate Moss, invited Mani of the Stone Roses and Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine into the fold, survived narcotic oblivion, personal trauma and the death of beloved guitarist Robert Throb Young, and captured the mood of the nation several times over. Throughout it all, they have always sounded like Primal Scream.

Now fans will get a one-off chance to see them play songs from an incredible career spanning 35 years at The Ulster Hall on December 10.

Tickets are on sale from www.ulsterhall.co.uk.