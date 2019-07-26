Reverend & Makers on tour

Reverend and the Makers have announced their Greatest Hits Tour is coming to Belfast’s Limelight 2 on Friday November 1 and tickets are on sale now.

With six Top 20 albums already under their belts, Sheffield rock’n’roll radicals Reverend and the Makers release the Best of Reverend & The Makers through Cooking Vinyl on September 20 this year before heading out on the road again.

The double vinyl, double CD and Digital download album spans the band’s career so far and includes singles and fan favourites from their debut release Heavyweight Champion Of The World to their latest single Black Flowers.

Rounding off both albums are two new songs, especially recorded for this compilation, Elastic Fantastic and Te Quiero Pero.

Fronted by Jon McClure, the band supported Oasis on their farewell tour in 2009.

Tickets for the Belfast show, priced £18.50, are on sale from all usual Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.limelightbelfast.com and www.ticketmaster.ie,