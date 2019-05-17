Mexican acoustic rock guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a headline Belfast show at The Limelight 1 on Saturday September 21 and tickets are on sale now.

Five years since their last album, they are ready to embark on the next chapter of their remarkable story, with the release of the most ambitious music of their 20-year career together. Entitled Mettavolution, the band’s new LP was released on April 26.

Three years in the making, Mettavolution brings together Rod and Gab’s passionate interest in Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the liberation of the potential we have as a species; all expressed through the medium of two acoustic guitars. Conceived and composed in their studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific Coast, a long list of new material has been distilled down to six new Rodrigo y Gabriela compositions and one audacious, jaw-dropping cover version.

Deep-rooted fans who discovered Rod and Gab through their 2006 self-titled breakout album have long recognised the Mexicans’ mastery of their instruments but what sets this new record apart is the laser-guided focus on melody, energy and beat.

