Second Belfast date added to Foy Vance tour due to demand

Due to phenomenal demand, singer Foy Vance has added a second Belfast show to his tour on Sunday, November 24 at the Waterfront Hall. Foy will follow the release of two very special new albums this year – From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis – with an extensive headline North American and UK/Eire tour throughout October and November.

From Muscle Shoals will be released on June 28 on Ed Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man Records, with To Memphis following in September. The albums are intended to be companion pieces and pay homage to the deeply rooted Soul and Americana traditions that have influenced Vance’s approach to songwriting.

Tickets for the new Belfast date are on sale from all usual outlets and online at www.waterfront.co.uk.

Don’t miss out.