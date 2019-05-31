Second line-up announcement for this year’s Stendhal Festival

Stendhal Festival has announced a further raft of acts that will be appearing at the ninth annual instalment of the multi-award winning music and arts festival.

Joining an already stellar line-up that includes Basement Jaxx and Hot House Flowers will be the likes of Damien Dempsey, Talos, Kila, Ciaran Lavery, Cormac Neeson, Lisa O’Neil, Jordan Adetunji and loads more.

Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “This year’s line-up is a fantastic mix of the familiar and the new, which as usual covers a multitude of genres and we are confident that it will make this year’s Stendhal the biggest and best one to date.

“That said, we have really only gotten started on the programming announcements. We will be announcing our Thursday Night Headline act at the start of June. Along with the final musical acts, we still have our comedy headline acts to announce, our family programme will be revealed very soon, along with a plethora of non-music programming which is always a massive part of the Stendhal experience.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the farm in August to see all these amazing artists take to the stage and I’d like to thank them all for being a part of Stendhal this year.”

Ross also added his thanks to the organisations that continue to support Stendhal with funding so that the event can continue to grow.

“Huge thanks to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Help Musicians NI,” he said.

The festival is held at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, on August 15 -17. For more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com.