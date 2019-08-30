Snow Patrol announce November gig in Belfast

Snow Patrol will be returning to Belfast in November for a gig at the Waterfront Hall.

As part of their Reworked tour the NI band will perform at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on November 26 and the Waterfront Hall, Belfast on November 28.

On the tour, they will play re-imagined versions of tracks from their catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10am.

Fans can also access early tickets for the tour by preordering the band’s forthcoming Reworked album, which includes three new songs as well as 13 re-envisioned versions of classic songs, and celebrates Snow Patrol’s 25th anniversary as a band.

Snow Patrol’s Reworked EP1 is available now via Polydor Records. The EP includes reworked versions of ‘Crack The Shutters’, ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Open Your Eyes’, as well as the previously released new song, ‘Time Won’t Go Slowly’.

Snow Patrol’s album Wildness, their first studio album in seven years, was released last year reaching number two in the UK album charts and going gold in the process.

The band recently performed to 35,000 fans in Bangor, Northern Ireland at their own festival Ward Park 3, which celebrated the music of the Province with all 11 artists on the bill from NI, and featured a career defining performance by the band, including a special guest appearance from Bono.

This year Snow Patrol’s hit Chasing Cars was announced by the PPL as the most played song on UK radio of the 21st Century.