Snow Patrol lend voices to intimate gig in north Belfast

Fresh from their triumphant homecoming show in Ward Park, Snow Patrol have announced a much more intimate gig in a north Belfast arts centre.

The band will play the Duncairn Centre for Culture And Arts on Saturday, June 15 as part of Other Voices – a three day showcase of musical and cultural events in the city.

Snow Patrol return to Ward Park in Bangor, Northern Ireland for the third time. 'Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Following their sold out Ward Park 3 show to 35,000 people, Snow Patrol will put on a very special acoustic performance, marking 10 years since they last played Other Voices in Dingle.

Supporting Snow Patrol at the venue will be indie rock four piece The Academic, ROE the multi-instrumentalist from Derry who has been blazing a trail for young female indie artists and Belfast-based experimental folk singer songwriter Joshua Burnside.

Also performing will be Borders – the new musical project of electronic musician and producer Ryan Vail and neo-classical, multi-instrumentalist and producer Elma Orkestra aka Eoin O’Callaghan.

Tickets for Other Voices at the Duncairn will be allocated via competitions in media and social media. Check www.othervoices.ie and @OtherVoicesLive for competitions listings.

Another Other Voices show has been announced at the Bullitt Hotel on June 15.

The lineup includes alternative rock outfit New Pagans, electronic musician and multi instrumentalist Herb Magee aka Arvo Party, three piece indie rock band Hot Cops, and veteran Belfast DJ Marion Hawks.

Other Voices at the Bullitt Hotel is open to all on a first come, first served basis with no tickets or registration needed. More events are expected to be announced soon.

Since its first visit to Belfast in 2017, Other Voices has expanded exponentially, bringing its unique format of music, conversation and everything in between to increasingly larger audiences both at home and abroad. While awareness of the acclaimed music television series and arts festival has grown, its central message has not been diluted.

At its core, Other Voices seeks to celebrate live music in all its forms as well as providing a platform for open, compelling dialogues about art, culture, technology and commerce, exploring the ways in which they intersect.

Ray Giffin Arts and Events Manager Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts said: “This is a coup to end all coups for not only The Duncairn but for this brilliant community and north Belfast. Other Voices have recognised the creative work of the Duncairn as a great music venue and our inclusive programming which promotes all that is great about this wonderful city and its people.”