Spinning Yarns Festival presents an array of craft activities and cookery demonstrations

Spinning Yarns Festival returns to the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens this Saturday and Sunday, celebrating the wonderful world of all things wool and linen.

The two-day event has something for all ages to enjoy.

Weave your way through the marketplace offering an array of country craft, textile traders and food stalls including The Sewing Drawer, Fabric Affair, Down on the Farm, Flossy Treats, Baked in Belfast and Parlour Yarns.

Chef Paula McIntyre MBE, pictured, will be rustling up some tasty treats during her cookery demonstrations ‘from field to fork’ whilst Angeline Murphy, fashion designer, will show you how to create a dress from a duvet in her sustainable sewing and reuse of textiles talks.

New to this year’s line-up, the festival is delighted to have Louise Kelly, doll maker and soft toy designer who is based in Co Londonderry, joining the programme for Spinning Yarns.

Louise will be holding classes throughout the event on the art of doll making; you can often see her on ‘The Sewing Quarter’ craft TV channel.

Local craft group Hookery will be hosting a drop-in knitting and crochet space where you can learn new skills. Find out how crafting can improve both your mental and physical well-being with Joanne Lee and her team of mindful crafters.

The endearing alpacas, a mobile farm, glitter tattoos, face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts will keep the little ones amused whilst the grown-ups can kick back and enjoy the live music from Connor Taggart. So if you needle a little inspiration, head to Spinning Yarns. Visit www.spinningyarnsfestival.com.