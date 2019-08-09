Star actors set to pay tribute at FrielFest

Lughnasa FrielFest, August 9-18, created by Sean Doran and Liam Browne, is based on the life and works of beloved Irish playwright and dramatist Brian Friel and will take place in various locations from Omagh to Downhill Beach on the Causeway Coast, from Londonderry to Dunfanaghy and from Culdaff to Glenties.

A host of celebrity names such as Patrick Bergin, Amelia Bullmore, Robert Glenister, Paul McGann, Greta Scacchi, Cathy Tyson and Siobhan McSweeney will take to stages in familiar venues including St Columbia’s Church, Omagh, The Guildhall, Londonderry and St Eugene’s Hall, Moville.

Greta Scacchi and Cathy Tyson will present readings from Homer’s great epic of voyage, shipwreck and homecoming in Homer by the Sea (August 15-18) across the beautiful beaches of the Donegal Wild Atlantic Way and Derry Causeway Coast. Cathy Tyson will perform in Killahoey Beach, Donegal (August 15, 5pm) and Culdaff Beach, Inishowen, (August 16, 5.30pm).

Italian Australian actress Scacchi will perform in both Downhill Beach, Londonderry (August 17, 5pm) and Rathmullan Beach, Fanad Peninsula (August 18, 5.30pm), as they celebrate Friel’s passion for all things Homeric.

Premiering on Broadway in 1979, Friel’s monologue masterpiece, Faith Healer (August 9-11 and 16–18) is a renowned four act play that explores truth, lies and the mystery of inspiration. The cast of week one will include Dearbhla Molloy, Patrick Bergin, and Robert Glenister, and the cast of week two will include Amelia Bullmore, Paul McGann and Pearce Quigley.

Siobhan McSweeney makes a special appearance in a performed reading of The Freedom of the City, (August 15-18). Taking place at the Guildhall, audiences are invited to gather beforehand at meeting points including Free Derry Museum and Ebrington Barracks, where the audience will be led to the historical venue by spiritual singer Tayo Aluko.

Meanwhile in Donegal, Sean McGinley and Marie Mullen will perform Friel’s The Yalta Game (August 16-18) in St Eugene’s Hall, Moville.

Arts Over Borders will conclude the Lughnasa FrielFest with a unique all-female production of The Enemy Within by Kabosh theatre company. The play will run twice, first in St Columba’s Church, Omagh (August 16, 7:30pm), and second in All Saints Church Clooney Terrace, Londonderry (August 17, 11:30am).

For more information and bookings visit artsoverborders.com.