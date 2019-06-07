Take a voyage of discovery with the Lyric Theatre

The Lyric Theatre in Belfast has unveiled their Autumn/Winter 2019 season programme, and there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy.

Themed Voyage and Discovery, the programme features the best of world-class theatre and new writings which explores the idea of place and a sense of discovery – whether it be within your ‘self’ or discovery of the world at large.

The season opens with Willy Russell’s heart-warming comedy Shirley Valentine (August 31 - October 5) directed by Patrick J O’Reilly and starring Tara Lynne O’Neill fresh from her appearance in the award winning Derry Girls.

October welcomes The Playboy of the Western World (October 8 - November 2) a co-production with Dublin Theatre Festival directed by Oonagh Murphy, about life on the margins and the lengths we go to, to create a reality more exciting than the place we find ourselves. Both productions will also tour to venues across Ireland, including the Millennium Forum, The Market Place Theatre, Armagh, and The Gaiety, Dublin.

In association with Edinburgh’s Traverse, the Lyric presents Meghan Tyler’s extraordinary play, Crocodile Fever (September 3 - 8), a darkly comic and surreal tale of sisters taking on the dark forces around their farm to the soundtrack of 80s pop. Crocodile Fever was developed as part of the Lyric’s highly successful New Playwright’s Programme. The programme is now in its third year with a vibrant new team of young writers.

The Lyric is also delighted that their new writing entry into A Play for Ireland, an initiative of Dublin’s Fishamble Theatre Company, has been chosen to be produced. The Alternative, by Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney, is a rich black comedy that imagines an alternative history of Ireland. It will tour around five theatres throughout Ireland before coming back home to the Lyric in the Autumn (October 8 - 13).

This Christmas you can enjoy the spirit of adventure and discover two wonderful new productions. Peter Pan (November 29 - January 4) which follows the young Darling family help free Neverland in Paul Boyd’s new family musical. Meanwhile adult audiences will enjoy Grimes and McKee’s Driving Home for Christmas (November 19 - January 4).

To see the full programme log onto www.lyrictheatre.co.uk.