The curtain is ready to go up on the Moira One Act Drama Festival

Moira Players have announced they will be hosting the first official Moira One Act Festival, held at Moira Presbyterian Church on October 25 and 26.

The four emerging theatre groups - Theatre 3, the Lifford, Moira Players, and Clarence Players - have all come together to give the local community a weekend of satire, drama and laughs.

Each act will be judged by an official adjudicator with marks awarded for first, second, and third position, and the top groups in each competition will qualify for the All-Ireland One Act Drama finals which will be held at St Marys Theatre in Rossmore, Co.Cork later this year on December 6-8.

“The One Act Festival is an annual festival which takes place worldwide, celebrating local dramatic talent in a show of one act plays, explained Sarah Spence, Moira Players Committee.

“As Moira Players are earning their place in the theatrical world, we would love for everyone to join us in celebrating this momentous step forward for Moira’s Theatrical community and show us your support.”

On Friday October 25, the Lifford Players will be kicking off the night with their rendition of ‘Brooding and Dangerous’, a dark comedy by Daniel Fenton.

The Moira Players will be next on the bill with ‘The Pot Boiler’, a hilariously relevant satire written by Alice Gerstenberg.

On Saturday October 26, Theatre 3 will be opening with ‘Getting Dark’, a tear-jerking drama written by Joe Graham.

The final act of the weekend will be ‘The last of the last of the Mohicans’, a playful comedy about an uncanny love triangle, written by Hugh Lenard, staged by the Clarence Players.

Tickets for each night are priced at £10 (over 16s only), can be purchased online at moiraplayers.com or at The Willow, 84 Main Street, Moira.