There is something in the air at the Mac

Brassneck Theatre Company will be staging their new production, Something in the Air, at the Mac in Belfast from May 29 - June The production centres on the tumultuous events that took place in Bomnbay Street in Belfast 50 years ago this summer.

Focusing on Rosie Murray, who, as a 19-year-old girl, was one of hundreds forced to flee south to refugee camps after sectarian gangs set fire to nationalist homes in Bombay Street and across the city in August 1969, Something In The Air revisits that pivotal time in the history of the conflict.

Changing perspectives on the conflict and the conditions which drove it; correlations with contemporary Irish society; and socio-economic factors both now and half a century ago, are just some of the themes that emerge in a production described by director Tony Devlin as “a daring piece of writing.”

Playwright Laurence McKeown, whose previous stage works include Green and Blue, Those We Pass on the Street, and In The Shadow of Gullion, said personal connections and that which brings people together despite profound differences is ultimately at the heart of the play.

“Dealing with the past is often looked at through big, individual events but Rosie’s story is one that happened at a personal and community level,” said Laurence.

“We look at those kind of concerns and how events can change them and maybe encourage us to make a more conscious effort to view things in another way.” Tickets for Something In The Air are available by calling 02890 235 053 or online at www.themaclive.com

You can also follow The MAC on Facebook for more updates.