This is how we believe characters from Derry Girls might have voted in the EU Brexit referendum in 2016

We can see it now - Erin can't wait to cast her vote, Clare can't make her mind up and Michelle is chatting up one of the polling centre staff and look over there, Orla is searching for Kamal the wee Ethiopian fella from Ballybofey.

This is how we think some of the characters from the hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls might have voted in the EU referendum in June 2016 and oh, don't forget, it's just a bit of fun.

1. Erin Quinn

Would have put the fear of God into Nigel Farage and definite remainer. Erin would almost certainly have been the first person to vote at her polling centre.
2. Da Gerry

There's just something about Da Gerry that makes us think he'd have voted to remain. Probably researched before making decision but is told to keep quiet every time he opens his mouth.
3. Granda Joe

A die hard Brexiter. Why? Not because of any deeply held mistrust of the EU. Are you mad? The only reason Granda Joe might have voted to leave is because Da Gerry voted to remain.
4. Sister Michael

A leaver, without a shadow of a doubt! She even hinted at it herself when she admitted to despising the French.
