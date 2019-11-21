This is how we believe characters from Derry Girls might have voted in the EU Brexit referendum in 2016
We can see it now - Erin can't wait to cast her vote, Clare can't make her mind up and Michelle is chatting up one of the polling centre staff and look over there, Orla is searching for Kamal the wee Ethiopian fella from Ballybofey.
This is how we think some of the characters from the hit Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls might have voted in the EU referendum in June 2016 and oh, don't forget, it's just a bit of fun.
1. Erin Quinn
Would have put the fear of God into Nigel Farage and definite remainer. Erin would almost certainly have been the first person to vote at her polling centre.