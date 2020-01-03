Tommy Fleming takes to the road once again for a special 2020 tour

Acclaimed singer Tommy Fleming is on the road once again this year and will be performing at the Armagh City Hotel on February 23, as well as Millennium Forum Londonderry on February 21, and the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 22.

For almost 30 years, Tommy has been honing his craft and entertaining the masses with his extraordinary talent.

His worldwide success has made him a household name in many homes across the globe and his fanbase is growing year on year

Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of Danny Boy, Isle of Inisfree, and Hard Times - all songs that you know and love but have never heard until you hear Tommy ’s versions.

Such is his success, he has also toured with the great Elaine Paige and Kenny Rogers in recent years and recorded duets with Vince Gill, Christy Hennessy, Phil Coulter, Lucie Silvas, Cara Dillon, Eleanor Shanley, De Dannan and Mark Vincent to name but a few.

The Tommy Fleming 2020 tour will be a special night of music, song and stories; Tommy will be joined by his band for these special shows, which are not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now.