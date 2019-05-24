Tourism Ireland unveils new behind-the-scenes video about how Game of Thrones themed stained-glass pieces were created

The final Tourism Ireland’s 2019 Game of Thrones ‘Glass of Thrones’ has been revealed in Belfast at the Titanic Studios.

The last installation to be unveiled represents the show’s iconic Iron Throne – complete with a built-in seat in front of the window, specially designed for great ‘selfies’. After almost a decade of the show’s characters fighting and dying over its ownership, fans and visitors from around the world can now take a seat overlooking the very studios that brought Game of Thrones to life! Tourism Ireland’s message for fans everywhere is: “Come to Northern Ireland and take your rightful place on the throne”.

Picture: Tourism Ireland

As the show finally drew to a close, Tourism Ireland has also unveiled a great new video about the stained-glass windows – it’s a behind-the scenes look at how these fantastic pieces of artwork were created.

Throughout this final season of Game of Thrones, Tourism Ireland has erected six beautifully crafted, freestanding, stained-glass windows in Belfast. Tourism Ireland’s aim was to ensure the show’s legacy would be felt long after the final episodes aired – so that the connection between Game of Thrones and Northern Ireland will be remembered long after the show leaves our screens.

In creating the windows, Tourism Ireland began by analysing a decade’s worth of fan search data – to identify and categorise the world’s most loved scenes, characters and themes. Illustrators then visualised these findings. The finished designs could then be brought to life. Pieced together, every detail was then meticulously hand-stained by artists – from direwolves and bloodied daggers, to house sigils and dragon scales.

Each week after one of the final episodes aired, Tourism Ireland unveiled a new window in Belfast – creating a brand new “fan trail” leading visitors across the city, from the first installation at City Hall to the final installation at the home of the show’s production in the Titanic Studios.

Picture: Tourism Ireland

#GlassOfThrones

Picture: Tourism Ireland

Picture: Tourism Ireland