U2 frontman Bono stuns fans at Snow Patrol gig

A surprise appearance by legendary U2 frontman Bono proved a massive hit with the thousands of music fans at Snow Patrol’s Ward Park 3 concert on Saturday.

The Bangor crowd were stunned by Bono’s appearance as he took to the stage with Gary Lightbody and his bandmates to perform a rendition of iconic U2 hit ‘One’.

U2 frontman Bono on stage with Snow Patrol at Ward Park on Saturday.

Introducing the song, Lightbody told the crowd he wanted to “pay homage to the great music that comes from the Republic”.

Many fans took to social media to express their shock and delight at the U2 star’s unexpected appearance.

“That was unbelievable. I just thought it was a run of the mill cover then out walks Bono,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another posted: “@snowpatrol what a great show last night, fantastic event! Bono was an epic surprise.”

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of Snow Patrol, in front of an image of murdered journalist Lyra McKee during Saturday's Ward Park 3 concert in Bangor. Picture: Michael Cooper

Local Alliance councillor Andrew Muir tweeted: “Truly memorable to have @snowpatrol and then unexpectedly Bono @U2 play in Ward Park, Bangor!! A night I’ll never forget! So proud to call this place home!”

BBC NI correspondent Chris Page said: “That’s up there with the best live musical moments I’ve seen. Bono plays Bangor with the local boys @snowpatrol.”

During their performance of 2008 hit Take Back the City, Snow Patrol paid tribute to murdered journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry last month.

An estimated 35,000 people flocked to Bangor for Ward Park 3 – Snow Patrol’s third massive concert at the open air venue in their home town.

The Ward Park fans show their love for Snow Patrol. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Among those who attended the concert was Friends star Courteney Cox, who was at the show supporting her Snow Patrol boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best and teammate Ian Henderson were also among the revellers.

Earlier in the day the huge crowd enjoyed several other top Northern Ireland acts including Foy Vance, Two Door Cinema Club, Ash and Soak.

Gary Lightbody, lead singer of Snow Patrol, performing in front of an image of Northern Ireland footballer Gareth McAuley. Picture: Michael Cooper